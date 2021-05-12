Watsontown, Pa. The following statement was provided by the Watsontown Borough of Police regarding an attempt to identify a suspect in a recent incident:

"The Watsontown Police are investigating the report of counterfeit currency attempting to be used at the CVS in Watsontown. A suspect dressed in all black entered into the CVS on May 7th, 2021 and attempted to purchase approximately $800 worth of merchandise. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773."