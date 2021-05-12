Attempt to identify

CVS surveillance image from May 12, 2021.

 Watsontown Borough Police

Watsontown, Pa. The following statement was provided by the Watsontown Borough of Police regarding an attempt to identify a suspect in a recent incident:

"The Watsontown Police are investigating the report of counterfeit currency attempting to be used at the CVS in Watsontown. A suspect dressed in all black entered into the CVS on May 7th, 2021 and attempted to purchase approximately $800 worth of merchandise. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773."

