A pair of Watsontown men allegedly assaulted each other, causing one to suffer a broken tooth. The other sustained minor lacerations by a knife, state police at Montoursville reported.

Zachary S. Bryan, 31, and Cody J. Gemberling, 30, allegedly had an altercation on the 400 block of Fink Road, Lewis Township, around midnight on May 24, according to Trooper Logan Webb.

Gemberling told police that Bryan struck him with a closed fist multiple times, causing superficial wounds above his right eye. Gemberling suffered a broken tooth due to the altercation, Webb wrote in a May 24 affidavit.

Bryan told police that Gemberling held a knife in his hand during the fight.

"Bryan took the knife from Gemberling and sustained minor lacerations on his fingers," Webb wrote.

Both Bryan and Gemberling were charged with one count of third degree misdemeanor simple assault and one summary count of harassment.

They were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon on May 24, and their unsecured bail was set at $5,000 each.

