Watsontown, Pa. -- Alleged threats to shoot a 17-year-old male have landed Graydon Coup, 32, of Watsontown misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats.

According to Watsontown police, the incident took place around 2 p.m. December 29, 2021 at Lingle's Market, 15 Brimmer Ave.

Coup allegedly threatened to shoot the victim because he was upset that the victim was friends with an individual with whom Coup had previously had issues, according to police.

Watsontown Police have also charged Graydon Coup with a summary count of harassment stemming from an incident that occurred on January 12, 2022 around 8:20 p.m., also at Lingle’s Market.

According to a news release, Coup followed a 16-year-old employee around the store in an attempt to confront the employee. Just prior to this, police said Coup engaged in a confrontation with another store employee over a floor cleaning machine that is used at the store.

The Watsontown Police did not release a photo of Coup when posting the news release on Facebook. Multiple commenters did allege similar harassment by Coup, one writing, "When is enough gonna be enough with this man," and another writing, "Went to court and he got probation but was told to leave me alone. Which he has failed to do."

All charges have been filed at Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton.