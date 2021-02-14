Brandon Klapp Watsontown

Brandon R. Klapp, DOB 2/10/91. Source: Watsontown Police Department
Watsontown, Pa. – A Watsontown man recently posted bail after police claim he made terroristic threats.

Brandon Richard Klapp, 29, was confined briefly to the Northumberland County Prison before posting 10% of his $20,000 monetary bail through a bail bondsman on Feb. 10.

Watsontown Police said Klapp was involved in a domestic incident at an apartment in the 300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 5:52 p.m. on Feb. 9.

"Klapp did enter and remained in an apartment that did not belong to him and refused to leave after being told to do so," Watsontown Police said in a press release. "Klapp also made threats to several of the occupants in the apartment building."

Klapp was charged with three first-degree misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and one third-degree misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

Klapp was committed to the Northumberland County Prison on Feb. 10 and released the same day after posting bail.

Klapp's bail was set at $20,000 monetary with eligibility to post 10% by Magisterial District Judge Michel I. Diehl in Milton.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing by Diehl on Feb. 24.

