Brandon Richard Klapp, 29, was confined briefly to the Northumberland County Prison before posting 10% of his $20,000 monetary bail through a bail bondsman on Feb. 10.
"Klapp did enter and remained in an apartment that did not belong to him and refused to leave after being told to do so," Watsontown Police said in a press release. "Klapp also made threats to several of the occupants in the apartment building."
Klapp was charged with three first-degree misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and one third-degree misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.
Klapp was committed to the Northumberland County Prison on Feb. 10 and released the same day after posting bail.
Klapp's bail was set at $20,000 monetary with eligibility to post 10% by Magisterial District Judge Michel I. Diehl in Milton.
He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing by Diehl on Feb. 24.
