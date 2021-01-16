Montoursville, Pa. – A Watsontown man is accused of sexually assaulting a child inside of a parked car at Walmart in Montoursville, the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office reported.

Data extracted from the child's cell phone yielded a time-stamped, geo-tagged video of the sexual assault, Lycoming County Detective William Weber said in a Jan. 7 criminal complaint.

Weber alleges that Lucas W. Moyer, 26, had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female around 11 a.m. on Jan. 1. Weber said the child disclosed to her school counselor that she'd had sexual intercourse with unknown adults.

During an interview with Lycoming County Children and Youth Services, the child disclosed meeting a person online, referred to as her "Daddy Dom," who set up dates for her, Weber said. The child told Weber that she used the internet applications Snapchat, Whisper, Watt Pad, and Instagram to contact "dates." The child said her "Daddy Dom" instructed her to record the sexual activity and send it to him, which she did, according to Weber.

The child told Weber that her "Daddy Dom" set up two dates for her on Jan. 1. She was picked up in a four-door white sedan in the area of West Fourth and Arch Streets in Williamsport, according to the complaint.

The child was driven to Walmart in Montoursville by a person named Lucas, who allegedly had sex with her in the back seat of the vehicle, Weber wrote.

Data extracted from the child's cell phone show video of the sexual assault and messages between Lucas Moyer and the child, according to Weber.

"Chat between the victim and Lucas on her cell phone determined that he would pick her up in a white Chevrolet Cobalt and he was about 30 minutes away," Weber wrote.

Lucas' home on West Fourth Street in Watsontown is a 25-minute drive to Williamsport, detectives determined.

The child "immediately picked out and circled the photo of Lucas Moyer" when presented a photo array, Weber said.

Moyer is charged with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, and one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Moyer was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on Jan. 7 before posting $35,000 monetary bail on Jan. 8.

