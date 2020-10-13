Watsontown, Pa. – Watsontown Police have charged 46-year-old Larry Tickle Jr. of Watsontown, following an incident that allegedly occurred on August 9, 2020 between 2:30 and 6 a.m.

A police investigation revealed that Tickle had sexual contact with an underage girl in the borough.

Tickle has been charged with felony counts of corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault.

Tickle was taken into custody on October 11, 2020, and transported to the Northumberland County Jail pending arraignment. A preliminary hearing will be held at the Office of Magisterial District Judge Michel I. Diehl in Milton at a later date.