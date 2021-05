Watsontown, Pa. – Watsontown Police recently arrested a borough man and charged him with harassment.

Graydon Roy Coup, 32, is accused of using "lewd and obscene language toward a juvenile female," according to the Department.

The incident occurred between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 5 in Watsontown Borough.

A charge of harassment was filed against Coup on Thursday in the courthouse of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl.

Docket sheet