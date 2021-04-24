Watsontown, Pa. – Watsontown Borough Police recently arrested a man suspected of threatening post office staff.
Jason Paul Rank, 43, of Watsontown, is charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct on April 22 for an Oct. 14, 2020 incident date.
"It was reported by staff that a male identifying himself as Jason Ranck, had called the post office 22 times in less than one hour, used vulgar language toward staff and threatened to “kill people,” if his government stimulus check was not delivered to him," Watsontown Borough Police said.