Lock Haven, Pa. -- Emergency officials responded to a call of an individual in the Susquehanna River on Thursday in Lock Haven, just down river of the Rt. 150 bridge.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., Squad 3, Water Rescue 6, MICU 22, and Engine 1 were alerted to a water rescue. Upon assessing the situation the call was upgraded to a technical rescue.

"Chief 1 arrived on scene confirming person near the bank of the river on the City side. Due to the victims location, the alarm was upgraded to a technical rescue assignment which brought Squad 6 and Tower 2," a Facebook post explained.

"Typically a technical rescue is more complex or out of the ordinary," said Tyler Wooding, assistant fire chief of the Lock Haven Fire Department. "It appeared the person had fallen in off the dike," Wooding said. In this case additional resources, including rope rescue systems, were necessary to retrieve the person from the water.

The individual was injured, according to Wooding.

Water levels are below normal for this time of year, but the temperature of the water is around 51 degrees according to USGS Water Resources.

The effort took around one hour and 20 minues, according to the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services. The cause of the incident is under investigation by law enforcement.