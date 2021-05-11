Williamsport, Pa. – Officials began a water rescue around 1:30 Tuesday morning after receiving a report that an unknown female had jumped into the water from the Maynard Street bridge.

The unknown woman was reported to have excited her vehicle and jumped over the rail in the 10 block of S. Maynard St. in Williamsport, causing officials to close the bridge.

The woman was later found safe in her home.

"I was at the scene. The young lady was found at home, uninjured," according to Deputy Chief Mark Calderini of the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

Calderini said he was unsure why the young lady got out of her car.

"We had three boats in the water," said Calederini, who said the rescue team had anticipated a possible water rescue. She did not jump," Calderini said.

It is unknown at this time where or from whom initial reports of the woman jumping originated.