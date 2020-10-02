Scranton, Pa. – The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that two water management companies have entered resolutions with the government requiring the payment of a combined $4.3 million in penalties in addition to enacting an enhanced environmental compliance program after violating the Clean Air Act.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Rockwater Northeast LLC, a Pennsylvania-based company that provides water management services to companies in the oil and gas industry, was charged in a criminal informations on September 24 with 31 counts of violating the Clean Air Act.

Violations consisted of tampering with the emissions system on 31 heavy-duty diesel trucks owned by the company and installing "defeat devices" to disable emissions diagnostic systems on the trucks.

The trucks allegedly passed PennDOT annual vehicle safety inspections despite the modified emissions systems.

Select Energy Services, Inc., a Texas-based company and successor in interest to Rockwater Energy Solutions, Inc., the parent company of Rockwater Northeast LLC, entered a three-year non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. The agreement resolves Clean Air Act violations for modified emissions systems on 29 additional trucks owned by Rockwater Energy Solutions.

Select Energy Services has cooperated with the investigation since its acquisition of Rockwater Energy Solutions in 2017.

Rockwater Northeast LLC agreed to pay a monetary resolution of $2 million, and Select Energy Services, Inc. agreed to pay $2.3 million. Under the terms of the non-prosecution agreement, Select Energy Services, Inc. agreed to continue cooperating with the government, and to implement an environmental compliance program designed to prevent future Clean Air Act violations. The company also is required to conduct annual audits during the three-year term of the agreement to ensure compliance.

Six individuals connected to this investigation have been prosecuted. Four current or former employees of Rockwater Northeast and two former third-party vendors of Rockwater Northeast, including:

Brion Mellot of Cumberland, Maryland, was sentenced to six months of imprisonment and one year of supervised release.

Gavin Rexer, Timothy Sweitzer, and Dennis Paulhamus of Jersey Shore; Joseph Powell of Hickory; and John Joseph of Canonsburg have pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

All six pleaded guilty to conspiring to impede the functions of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation, and to violate the Clean Air Act.

“We take seriously our job of protecting the environment in Pennsylvania, and we won’t hesitate to prosecute individuals committing environmental crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Freed.

“The defendants in this case knowingly and repeatedly installed ‘defeat devices’ to remove emissions controls in dozens of diesel trucks in violation of the Clean Air Act,” said Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Lynn of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Pennsylvania. “Today’s announcement demonstrates that EPA and our law enforcement partners are committed to enforcing our environmental laws.”

“Businessmen and companies that intentionally falsify records in order to circumvent federal laws and regulations will be held accountable for their actions,” said Douglas Shoemaker, Regional Special Agent-In-Charge, U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General. “This multi-million dollar settlement demonstrates our continuing effort to combat transportation-related fraud and abuse in the State of Pennsylvania and throughout the country.”

The issue was investigated by the EPA's Criminal Investigations Division and the Department of Transportation's Office of the Inspector General, with help from the Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Phillip J. Caraballo and Sean Camoni, and by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia C. Miller.

Please note that criminal informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by a judge after considering the applicable federal sentencing structures and guidelines.