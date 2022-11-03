Williamsport, Pa. — Gushing hydrants on William Street in the city on Thursday should not cause residents or business owners of downtown Williamsport concern, according to the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority.

"It's part of the testing process," said Williamsport Municipal Water Authority Director of Engineering Eric Smithgall.

Crews have been working along William Street to replace a water main as part of the Authority's maintenance plan. The project is not fully finished, according to Smithgall, but per City Council's request, they are moving to other water main projects in residential areas outside of the downtown to accommodate for holiday traffic.

"The process includes backfilling, taking samples, and then flushing the main to test for potability," Smithgall said. The flushing process generally takes a few hours to complete, depending on the size of the pipes.

No water shut-offs are planned through the holiday season. The WMWA did shut water off to properties north West Fourth Street, south of Little League Boulevard, west of State Street, and East of William Street on Oct. 20.

WMWA submitted a request to city Public Improvement Inspector David Columbine for permission to perform excavation projects between Nov. 1 and March 31 for winter projects. Those projects are planned for the areas of Laurel, Fifth, and William Streets.

"We're working to meet the Council's request to be out of downtown by the end of next week," Smithgall said.

From there, crews will move to Hollywood Circle and 1st and 2nd Avenues to excavate other water mains, according to Smithgall.

The contractor, M.F. Ronca & Sons out of Bethlehem, is required to patch the road with high performance cold-patch until the roads can be permanently paved in the spring. They are also required to maintain and protect all temporary pavement until the permanent pavement can be placed, according to the WMWA's request to the city.

