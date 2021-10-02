Williamsport, Pa. -- The Williamsport Area school district released a statement Friday regarding the media's recent coverage of the Attorney General's investigation into the Williamsport baseball team's 2018 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, incident.

The statement read, "Following recent reports published this week, the Williamsport Area School District seeks to provide clarification on what has been publicly perceived as new developments in the Attorney General’s investigation of the 2018 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, incident."

While the WASD statement released Friday emphasized the Office of Attorney General's investigation was closed earlier this year after it determined insufficient evidence existed to justify any further action, the statement claims there are no new developments.

In fact there were new developments.

New this past week was the public's access to the affidavits of probable cause from the Attorney General's investigation. The documents were initially filed in September of 2020, but were unsealed by the Lycoming County District Attorney's office on Sept. 28, 2021. The documents were then released to On the PULSE and NorthcentralPa.com for the first time.

In a release issued Friday, Gardner said, "On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, it was brought to my attention that the warrants previously filed under seal by the OAG during September 2020 were made releasable. It is my understanding that the warrants were made releasable on or about September 23 or September 24. Copies of the warrants were provided to me on the morning of the 28th. Following my review of the warrants, I immediately requested a meeting with Detective Weber and during this meeting held Tuesday afternoon he indicated to me that he was retiring, effective immediately.

The unsealed warrant released to the public on Thursday alleged a conspiracy involving high school Principal Brandon Pardoe and Lycoming County Chief Detective William Weber to obstruct investigation into the incident.

“The affiant is investigating the alleged conspiracy between Weber and Pardoe to violate PA Title 18, Section 5101: Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Governmental Functions,” the affidavit of probable cause states.

“Everyone in this school district handed this case exactly correctly,” Bowers said. “There is no evidence that suggests that the district did anything wrong.”

Gardener added, "It is important to emphasize that the very recent release of the warrants previously filed under seal does not suggest that the OAG’s investigation is ongoing. Any evidence seized by the OAG as a result of the warrants filed under seal in September 2020 would have been obtained and analyzed by the OAG prior to my receipt of the July 1, 2021 letter from the OAG indicating that it was closing its file.

"Accordingly, to my knowledge and belief there is no ongoing criminal investigation by the OAG regarding the Myrtle Beach referral."

