Montoursville, Pa. – A lane closure begins this week on Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) between Route 2014 (Third Street) and Route 2018 (Four Mile Drive) in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, for soil borings.

According to PennDOT, a maintenance crew will be collecting the soil borings along Warrensville starting Wednesday, May 31. Drivers should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed. Crews will be working between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Work on this project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.