Montoursville, Pa. – The long-term closure of a section of Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) in Lycoming County continues due to safety concerns related to an embankment failure. PennDOT issued a reminder and update on Thursday.

Warrensville Road remains closed from just south of Mosteller Road in Eldred Township to Lick Run Road in Loyalsock Township.

The department is progressing through the design of the repair at this time. Items in design include permitting, obtaining environmental clearance, acquiring Right-of-Way, relocating utilities and developing the repair plans / specifications for bidding. Additional coordination among several agencies are also ongoing to minimize disturbance to wetlands and streams and to effectively mitigate unavoidable impacts.

The current cost estimate to repair the embankment failure / roadway is approximately $4,000,000. The tentative schedule for the repairs to be made are in 2022, but funding availability may impact this tentative schedule.

A detour is in place using Route 2014 (Broad Street), Route 2075 (Montour Street), Route 87, and Route 973.