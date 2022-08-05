Mill Hall, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of a Lock Haven man who fled with money without doing the job.

Gene Raymond Lagoe, Jr., 56, was to perform a home improvement job and accepted payment of $9,100 for materials and work, according to police.

Lagoe Jr. "then failed to do the contracted job, took the victim's money, and fled to the New York State area," police wrote.

Lagoe Jr. faces felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by deception.

Docket sheet

