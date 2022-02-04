Bloomsburg, Pa. — Charges were filed against a Philadelphia man on Feb. 2 after Scott Township Police investigated reports of a false statement on a gun application.

A warrant was issued for Isaiah Marquis Thomas, 24, after authorities said he responded “no” when asked if he had ever been arrested. Authorities said an investigation into Thomas’ background showed he was charged as a minor for possession of a handgun.

According to the report, Thomas was denied a challenge to the accusations after police were able to prove he was previously convicted of a crime.

