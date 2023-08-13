2023-08-10 Kyle Lee Cassler mugshot - 1

Kyle Lee Cassler, 39, of Bernville 

 Photo provided

Williamsport, Pa. — A warrant was issued this week for Kyle Lee Cassler, according to the Lycoming County Regional Police.

The 39-year-old Cassler was charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old in March of this year.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Jordan Mahosky at 570-323-4987 at extension 465.

Docket sheet 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!