Williamsport, Pa. — A warrant was issued this week for Kyle Lee Cassler, according to the Lycoming County Regional Police.
The 39-year-old Cassler was charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old in March of this year.
Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Jordan Mahosky at 570-323-4987 at extension 465.
Docket sheet
