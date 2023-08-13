Williamsport, Pa. — A warrant was issued this week for Kyle Lee Cassler, according to the Lycoming County Regional Police.

The 39-year-old Cassler was charged with statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old in March of this year.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Jordan Mahosky at 570-323-4987 at extension 465.

Docket sheet

