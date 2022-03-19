Sunbury, Pa. — Sunbury Police issued a warrant for a man accused of breaking a person’s jaw and running away from the scene before authorities could arrive.

Danny Camacho, 31, of Sunbury allegedly punched a man in the face during an altercation police said took place on the night of Sept. 6, 2021. An investigation by the Sunbury Police Department resulted in the warrant, which is still active, being issued on March 4, 2022.

According to officer Gary Bregensir, the accuser had surgery at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville a week after the incident took place. Prior to that, Bregensir said he spoke with the accuser, who came to the Sunbury Police Station after authorities were able to reach him through a cellphone.

An estimated 30 individuals were present as officers arrived at an address near the 600 block of N. 5th Street. Bregensir said multiple individuals were engaged in fighting or verbal altercations as officers attempted to get control of the incident. During that time, Bregensir said he spoke with the accuser’s father, who gave officers a cellphone number to reach his son.

During an interview at the Sunbury Police Station, the accuser stated Camacho knocked him to the ground with a closed fist. According to the affidavit, Camacho ran off after the incident.

Camacho has an active warrant for his arrest after being charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and two summary offenses that included harassment and disorderly conduct.

Docket sheet



