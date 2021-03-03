Lock Haven, Pa. – Lock Haven City Police issued a criminal warrant for a man suspected of robbing a business on North Vesper Street over the weekend.

Police allege that Torr T. Gray, 29, of Johnstown, entered an undisclosed Lock Haven business on North Vesper Street around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Once inside, he allegedly encountered a 19-year-old male and "threw him on the ground, punched him numerous times in the face and head, then stole his wallet," city police allege in a press release.

Surveillance video was used to identify Gray and an arrest warrant was issued for him on March 1.

Gray is charged with one third-degree felony count of robbery, one third-degree misdemeanor cout of theft, one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and one summary count of harassment.

Once apprehended, Gray will be arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Keith G. Kibler, according to Clinton County Court records.

Docket sheet