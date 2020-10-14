Lycoming County, Pa. – The Lycoming County Board of Elections is warning residents that individuals have been contacting residents through phone calls and text messages while claiming to represent political candidates, parties, and other interest groups. These individuals are offering to help people register to vote or apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot or cast a vote by phone.

During the application process, the caller may then request personal or financial information such as date of birth, driver's license number, or Social Security number. In some cases the caller is genuinely trying to help people register, but no matter how legitimate the call seems, the recipients of such calls or texts should not supply this information by phone or text for voting purposes. Many callers are suspected to be harvesting personal information for shady purposes.

In Pennsylvania, people cannot register to vote, apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot, or cast votes by phone call or text.

As a general rule, avoid trusting voter registration or absentee/mail-in application information provided by phone, text, or social media if they come from an unfamiliar source, or at least double-check the accuracy of the information through Pa. Voter Services.

Questions may also be addressed to the Lycoming County Office of Voter Services from Monday - Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by calling (570) 327-2267.