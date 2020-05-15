Sunshine and rising temperatures the past few days have given the Northeast a desperately needed reprieve from the chilly and dreary weather that pestered the region during much of April into May -- with some locations even getting the latest snowfall ever recorded. Even though the polar vortex will retreat and winterlike cold is not expected to return, unsettled weather will dampen the region and keep it cooler than normal much of next week.

The soggier stretch will kick off with a bang through Friday evening as severe thunderstorms will threaten portions of the Northeast.

"Thunderstorms will erupt Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front across parts of Ohio, western Pennsylvania and upstate New York then charge east and southeastward into portions of New England, the lower Hudson Valley and central and northeastern Pennsylvania into the early evening hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Damaging winds, torrential downpours, and hail will be the main threats from these storms. There is also a risk for isolated tornadoes, mainly north of Interstate 80.

"The warmth and humidity that will help to fuel these strong storms will come just a day and half after widespread frost and even some freezes in parts of the interior Northeast," Lundberg said.

Farther southeast, along the Interstate 95 corridor, thunderstorms won't arrive until early evening and likely won't depart until after dark, leaving most of Friday dry and feeling more like a "summer tease."

“New York City and Philadelphia will have their warmest days of the year so far on Friday. Philadelphia will soar past 80 degrees, making it their first 80-degree day of the year,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

“For New York City, it will be the second 80-degree day so far, after just nudging the 80-degree mark back on May 3,” Dombek added.

On average, the first 80-degree reading in Philadelphia occurs on April 19. In New York City, the average first 80-degree day happens on April 26.

Forecasters say that Saturday will be one more gem of a spring day, as high pressure briefly slides across the Northeast, bringing sunshine and warmth along with it.

Temperatures will climb to near 80 in both New York City and Philadelphia. Widespread highs in the 60s and lower 70s are expected elsewhere in the Northeast.

"Anyone who wants to take full advantage of the weather and get outside amid the COVID-19 pandemic should do so on Saturday as a turn to a stretch of rainy and dreary weather is on the horizon," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

Sunday will mark another shift in the pattern as an area of low pressure moves through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, where it will stall for much of next week.

Drenching rain and thunderstorms will initially move through the Great Lakes and New England to end the weekend, before sinking southward and stalling as an "upper-level" low pressure area.

"The upper-level low pressure area that develops early next week is not an uncommon feature in mid- to late spring," explained Lundberg.

"They form when disturbances ‘break off’ from the main flow higher up in the atmosphere. Around the periphery of these features, the weather is quite nice with sunshine and warmth. Underneath them, though, it can get quite cloudy, cool and wet."

Such will be the case where this feature stalls from southern New England into the mid-Atlantic and portions of the Carolinas and eastern Ohio Valley for much of next week.

Along the coast, onshore winds will be strong enough to cause coastal flooding around times of high tide. Early in the week, what is expected to become Arthur offshore of the Southeast coast could also add to the rough surf farther north along the mid-Atlantic coast.

Where clouds and rainy weather persist, temperatures by day will climb no higher than the 60s, with some of the coolest spots stuck in the upper 50s for a day or two, mainly across interior portions of New England, New York and northern Pennsylvania. The normal high temperature for this time in May in Boston is 67, and it's 68 in Burlington, Vermont, 72 in New York City and 71 in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Temperatures so far in May have already been suppressed well below normal in these same locations, with the average temperature falling 6 degrees or more below normal in Burlington, New York City and Scranton and nearly 4 degrees below normal in Boston.