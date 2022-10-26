Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman is facing felony assault charges for allegedly kicking officers several times as they attempted to take her into custody.

Nyema Margarite Jordan was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle police stopped on Oct. 11, according to an affidavit. The 28-year-old Jordan told officers, “I’m not that person and I’m not under any arrest,” when they confronted her with an active warrant for her arrest, police said.

The warrant was issued on Aug. 22 for a charge of theft by deception, according to court records

Police pulled Jordan away from her vehicle after she placed her feet against the inside door. Jordan allegedly grabbed the center console as officers attempted to remove her from the vehicle.

Police allegedly pulled her out of the vehicle and forced her to the ground while she continued to resist, they said.

Jordan allegedly placed her hands under her body and resisted and kicked officers as they attempted to puther into a Lycoming County Sheriff’s vehicle, according to police.

Jordan was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $7,500 monetary and Jordan was ordered held at the Lycoming County Prison.

Jordan will appear before Judge Christian Frey for an Oct. 25 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

