Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street.

Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away.

Haynes left the area near Seventh and Memorial avenues, leading police on a chase for approximately 2 miles. Haynes was stopped near Fourth and Clark streets, according to the affidavit.

He was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police. No bail was listed for Haynes, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Feb. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

