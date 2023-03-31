Williamsport, Pa. — Responding to a call for a person slumped over the wheel of a vehicle, Williamsport Police Officers discovered a man with pliers ripping the steering column out.

Officer Tyson Minier recognized 32-year-old Corey Wayne Bradford of Williamsport as he approached the car near the 1700 block of W. Third Street on March 2 just before 1 p.m., according to the affidavit. Minier ordered Bradford out of the vehicle, informing him he was the subject of a police investigation, authorities said.

A search for weapons was partially conducted on Bradford, who gave officers a relative’s name while tensing up, Minier said. Bradford allegedly ripped his hands away from Minier and ran, according to the report. Minier tased Bradford after a brief chase, taking him into custody without any further issues.

Investigators located a glass pipe and two baggies of methamphetamine during a search of Bradford, according to Minier.

Bradford, who was wanted for a parole violation on March 23, is being charged with false identification to law enforcement, resisting law enforcement, evading arrest, intentional possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bradford was released from custody on March 16 after posting $5,000 unsecured bail, according to court document.

Bradford pled guilty to simple assault on Nov. 14 of 2022. He was on probation for that charge.

Docket sheet

