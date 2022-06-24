Jersey Shore, Pa. —As police officers with the Tiadaghton Valley Region Police Department spoke with a woman, she motioned with her eyes several times to show where a person was inside her home.

Officers asked the woman to step outside of the residence located near the 300 block of Old Route 200 in Jersey Shore and entered the home. As they cleared the residence, officers called out for Todd Aaron Hill, 48, of Williamsport to reveal himself.

Hill was wanted by authorities after he left the Lycoming County Pre-Release Center near the 500 block of County Farm Road in Montoursville on June 17, police said. Hill was detained for theft by unlawful taking and was sentenced to five days to six months of incarceration, according to an affidavit written by Detective Calvin Irvin.

The witness arrived home to find Hill inside the residence and contacted a friend via text message, police said. That friend called 911 and police responded to the residence.

During their interview with the homeowner, authorities said they were alerted to Hill’s whereabouts when the witness signaled with their eyes that Hill was inside the home. Hill ran to a back bedroom where police said they located him underneath a bed with two pocket knives.

Officer Tyler Bierly said Hill ignored several commands to turnover onto his side and had to be forcefully placed into handcuffs. Hill possessed a cooler that contained a white substance consistent with heroin or fentanyl, according to the report.

Hill was charged with third-degree felony flight to avoid apprehension and escape and denied bail during a June 21 preliminary hearing. He was also charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hill, who has two active cases against him in Lycoming County, will appear for a preliminary hearings on June 27 and 29.

