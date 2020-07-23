Bentonville, Ark. -- Walmart stores announced on July 21 that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year. This will be the first time in 30 years Walmart will be closed on the Holiday. All Sam’s Club store locations will also be closed.

Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Information for store and club hours on Friday, Nov. 27, will be shared at a later date.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” said John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

The closure will mark a change for Black Friday shoppers, many of whom arrive at Walmart stores starting at midnight to get an early start on the sales. It is unclear at this time when, or if, Walmart will be open for Black Friday this year.

The company announced this decision in cohesion with an announcement about new investments in employee bonuses totaling $428 million. Walmart has spent over $1.1 billion in special bonuses this year due to COVID-19. This is the third special bonus Walmart has given to associates in 2020, in addition to the regular incentive it provides to frontline associates on a quarterly basis.

U.S. associates (excluding salaried office associates) employed by the company as of July 31 will qualify, and the bonus will pay out on Aug. 20. The new bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly associates and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary associates. Drivers, Managers and Assistant Managers in stores, clubs, DCs, FCs and Health & Wellness will also receive a bonus.

The extra income and closing for Thanksgiving are examples of how Walmart has tried to support its employees throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, I’ve been so proud to see how our associates have pulled together to take care of each other and our members,” said Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Sam’s Club. “These are extraordinary times, and our associates have lifted each other up in extraordinary ways, and we are so grateful.”