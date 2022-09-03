Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24.

Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart.

Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the 1800 block of Elmira Street in Sayre and pulled it over.

As the officer approached the vehicle, Smith fled in his grey Toyota. The vehicle crossed the center line several times as it traveled north before a quick turn onto Wilawana Road.

Smith topped speeds of 100 MPH as he attempted to elude officers near the New York border. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit before Smith turned onto Interstate 66 to enter New York.

At one point Smith allegedly made an abrupt turn off the highway by Exit 61, Horton said. He changed direction and headed east in the westbound lane.

Several cars had to veer in an attempt to avoid Smith’s vehicle going the wrong direction. He eventually lost control of his car and went down an embankment.

The chase came to an end when Smith’s vehicle hit a tree. Smith attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.

Horton said Smith suffered several injuries that required treatment at the Robert Packer Hospital. He was then released to authorities and charged with retail theft and fleeing or attempting to elude officers. Both are felonies.

Horton spoke with Asset Protection from Walmart who said Smith stole multiple items that were valued at more than $1,000.

Smith was incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison on $100,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before Judge Larry Hurley on Sept. 13.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.