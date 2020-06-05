Williamsport -- "I hear you, we hear you." Mayor Slaughter adressed the crowd that gathered at Memorial Park in Williamsport on Friday morning who assembled to march through the city in a 'Walk About it Be About it' peaceful protest.

"Your voices are heard," Mayor Slaughter said. "I can guarantee that in Williamsport, your voices are heard."

The "Walk About it Be About it" march, 7.2 miles along the bike path through Williamsport that ended at the green bridge in Montoursville, is reminiscent of Dr. Martin Luther King's peaceful method of protesting. On August 28, 1963, Dr. King addressed the crowds at the Great March on Washington in Washington, D.C., where he delivered his iconic "I Have a Dream" speech, advocating for the civil and economic rights of African Americans.

On 25 March 1965, Dr. King led thousands of nonviolent demonstrators to the steps of the capitol in Montgomery, Alabama, after a 5-day, 54-mile march from Selma, Alabama.

"We can't say we are a country of equality if we can't come together," protest organizer Patrice Blenman said.

Addressing the crowd in the parking lot at Bowman Field in Williamsport, City Church Pastor Raphael Mnkandhia began with a few words. He thanked everyone for coming, saying, "We're all standing for one thing."

Mnkandhia watched the footage of George Floyd being held down by an officer. He said, "It was hard to watch a man lose his breath. All of us who can breathe, we're saying we can't breathe easy when others can't breathe as well.

"We want to create a society where everyone can breathe easy," he said.

Mnkandhia came to the U.S. from Zimbabwe. He has been the pastor of City Church in Williamsport for the past five years. Before that, Mnkandhia lived in Dallas, TX for 12 years. "I've been pointed a gun on at least six times since coming to the United States from Zimbabwe," he said. He's been reported as a "suspicious person" just by standing outside.

"Williamsport is a city where slaves used to run to. They would say, 'if only I can get to Williamsport, I'm gonna be free.' Our legacy can be that Williamsport is always goning to be a city where we can breathe easy."

On the Facebook page for the event, organizer Patrice Blenman wrote, "All of us are mourning not only the loss of our fellow brothers and sisters due to police brutality, but also the loss of civil rights & liberties in our country." The protest was to put the spotlight on injustice, racism, and hate speech.

"Feel free to make posters and signs," Blenman encouraged participants. "However I ask that all political views be set aside. This walk is to highlight unity amongst each other - not to push a political agenda."

Participants indeed carried signs and chanted, "No justice, no peace!" as they marched. A stream of protesters lined the levee alongside the Susquehanna River.

Police provided protection at intersections and swept the area ahead of the route to keep marchers safe.

One police office took it a step further and made his presence more than felt.

“I don’t think you’re going to find a rational police officer who would condone what happened and that’s what this is about,” Montoursville Chief of Police Jeffrey Gyurina said. “This is how you go about a protest.”

Gyurina directed traffic out of Montoursville, spoke with various protesters, and made it a point to be seen in a show of unity.

"That is the most frustrating thing that's going on right now for people who were none of what that man [Derek Chauvin] was," Gyurina said. "To be labeled like that. That's what makes it tough. None of us in this town and probably in most communities are like that. You can't label for everybody as that person. I can't speak for what that guy did I'm not him. I can only speak for what happens here and that is what makes it difficult."

Gyurina was emotional, but showed support throughout the entire protest. He interacted with protesters and heard their message. It was a strong moment and a huge show of support for the people who walked 7.2 miles to make their voices heard.