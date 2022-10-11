Wagyu beef farming takes off in Columbia County

Columbia County, Pa. — Wagyu beef is often considered a luxury — a high-dollar item found at high-class restaurants. The beef variety is slowly becoming more accessible, even in northcentral Pa.

The wagyu products from one local farm, Greenwood Valley Wagyu of Columbia County, can be found on menus, at local markets, and even some small-scale grocers across the region.

Greenwood Valley Wagyu was born out of a mutual love for farming. Lindsay and Mike Miller decided to start the farm in 2017 and by January 2021, they were selling their products directly to consumers.

Both Lindsay and Mike spent their childhoods on their families' farms. When they met each other, they felt they “found someone with the same desire to be in the agricultural world,” Mike said.

Lindsay and Mike give credit to their families for their opportunity to enter the Wagyu farming industry. With Miller family land, the revival of a barn, and borrowed equipment, they have built a new tradition.

Farming the Wagyu breed

The pair grew up working with traditional dairy cattle — but Wagyu farming is a different story. Lindsay’s family owns and operates Stonyrun Farms in Chester County, a Wagyu beef operation that started breeding Wagyu in 2008.

Wagyu cattle require a different standard of care. The breed is “more finicky,” according to the Millers, which means more monitoring. On the farm, they use a carefully structured feeding program in an effort to obtain the high fat marbling Wagyu is known for.

Highly marbled, tasty beef is not just a result of farming practices; it’s also a result of genetics. Wagyu beef originated in Japan, where the cattle are used as working animals.

“They have to be able to withstand the workload they're doing on a daily basis, but also their body system has to be able to recover quickly in order to be up to do it again the next day. So with that, their fat storage systems are already developed a lot differently than your conventional beef,” Lindsay said.

The combination of genetics and farming practices results in inner-muscular fat, which presents as a fine, even distribution of white flex throughout the beef.

According to research from Wagyu International, Wagyu have the ability to keep depositing intramuscular fat over three years of age or beyond, whereas all other breeds plateau at a younger age and weight.

Heart-healthier beef?

The high fat content does not mean that Wagyu is less healthy than conventional beef. In fact, the opposite is true. On average, compared to conventional beef varieties, Wagyu contains a much higher value of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat at about 45 to 50 % and a lower value of saturated fat.

Studies have shown that consumption of Wagyu beef does not raise cholesterol levels and can even reduce risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Greenwood Wagyu is currently both grass-fed and grain-fed. The Millers have a goal to eventually grass-feed and grain-finish the cattle, allowing the herd more free range time. The farm breeds purebred wagyu and a F1 Wagyu variety, which is 50% Wagyu and 50% Holstein.

Supermarket Wagyu products will typically be F1, or crossbred Wagyu, sold at a cheaper price than purebred to make the products more accessible for a range of consumers.

Wagyu costs consumers, farmers

Wagyu genetics and farming practices may justify the high price point of Wagyu, Lindsay said.

“Some genetics may be better for that marbling trait. Other genetics may be well known for the size of the animal, so you'll get a bigger carcass, which will give you more beef products that you can sell compared to others," she explained. "Genetics does come with a certain price tag; better genetics will cost more for the farmer.”

Wagyu farming also involves additional feed and care costs for the farmer.

“Cattle themselves are fed out a lot longer before they go to harvest compared to conventional beef," Lindsay said. "And then it's just the everyday care that comes with having to maintain the health of the animal and keep the animal comfortable in their living environment for that longer period of time."

Wagyu also has increasing appeal for conventional beef farmers.

“Incorporating a Wagyu bull into your herd can help the average beef producer increase their marbling, which can increase their overall products and help them maybe get higher premium than they would otherwise on their own beef,” Lindsay said.

Starting a Wagyu operation is a big investment—with the average cost of one female or one bull set at $6-8,000 for average genetics, according to Lindsay.

"As you start developing a herd of higher genetic merit, you'll see the price per animal increase," Lindsay said. The payoff is gradual, as steers are not slaughtered until 30 months old.

Community impact

Greenwood Valley Wagyu expanded their product offerings this spring, adding soaps and lotions made from tallow, the rendered suet of the animal.

“It's been a great way for us to utilize more of the animal waste and it's a value-added product for our customers and our community,” Lindsay said, noting that Wagyu can also contribute health benefits for human skin.

Customers and community are essential parts of the farming process, according to Lindsay and Mike.

“Having the ability to now sell direct to consumers and even to restaurants has been wonderful for us because we've been able to meet so many different people," Lindsay said. "We've been able to educate on the breed and why you see a higher price point associated with the product compared to other beef."

At the end of the day, Lindsay and Mike are farmers who care for the animals — not just their farm operation or community impact.

“We know every single animal that's in our barn," Lindsay said. "Our hands touch that animal. We know their personalities; we know when an animal's not feeling well. So they're not just another number to us."

