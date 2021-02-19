Harrisburg, Pa. – Voters will have the chance to make an important choice this May during the primary elections for municipal offices. Voters will not only have the chance to vote for their preferred official to run in November, they will also be able to cast their vote on three proposed amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution.

The proposed amendments include:

1) Article III, Section 9 – Relating to Termination or Extension of Disaster Emergency Declarations

2) Article IV – Disaster Emergency Declaration and Management

3) Article I – Prohibition Against Denial or Abridgment of Rights Because of Race or Ethnicity

All registered voters will be eligible to cast a ballot regardless of their party affiliation on their voter registration record.

Voters who are registered with the Democratic or Republican parties are eligible to vote on their respective party primary ballots to select party nominees to appear on the November ballot. They are also eligible to vote on the proposed constitutional amendments.

Voters who are registered with all other political parties (Green, Independent, Libertarian, etc.) are eligible to vote only on the proposed constitutional amendments.

The complete text of the proposed constitutional amendments and accompanying "Plain English Statements" are posted on the Voter Services website of each county.

The last day on which to register to vote or make changes to existing registration records for the May 18 Municipal Primary is Monday, May 3.