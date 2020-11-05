Williamsport, Pa. -- Three days after Election Day, workers continue to count votes in Lycoming County and elsewhere through the region, the state, and the nation.

In Pennsylvania, workers are busy processing the more than three million mail-in ballots, more than 10 times the number of mail-in ballots cast in the 2016 election, according to the AP.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, tweeted Jonathan Tamari of the Philadelphia Inquirer, there were still "more than 484 K mail ballots to count."

On all sides, frustrations have started to boil over.

Thursday morning, Richard Hoschar of Williamsport answered the phone at his workplace. On the other end he heard a person encouraging him to “stand up” if he was not happy with the results and take action by going to where they're counting votes, Hoschar said. He told his business partner and wife, who warned on Facebook, “Just got a robocall to go where ballots are being counted an [sic] be prepared to storm the building.”

“The message was quick and muffled,” said Hoschar, who is a self-employed chef and caterer. He counted three additional calls that he let go unanswered to a phone that rarely gets any calls at all, he said.

Lycoming County’s Director of Voter Services Forrest Lehman cautioned people against the number of non-credible statements being made. “People are being horrible.” Lehman said he and his staff are being harrassed with a continual stream of angry phone calls.

“People who filled out a ballot in person, and put it into the machine themselves are now calling to confirm that their vote has been counted,” he said.

The Pennsylvania Department of State has launched a ballot tracking website, Lehman said, but the site only tracks the status of your mail-in ballot, not in-person votes. People who can't find their status are calling Lehman's office to question the status of their votes. "We have nothing to do with that website,” he said, “but we have to answer for it.”

The continual calls are a distraction to the four staff members who are trying to count the ballots. “It's not just us," he said, "every county is dealing with this.”

The impatience that appears locally is being mirrored on the national stage in the form of protests.

Last night, videos of Trump supporters chanting "count those votes" gathered outside a polling place in Maricopa County, Arizona. And in Detroit, Michigan, Trump supporters gathered outside a polling place chanting, "Stop the count." The President has a slight lead in Arizona, but fell behind in Michigan which went to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Protests against the Trump campaign's attempts to halt the vote by filing lawsuits also formed yesterday in multiple cities across the country. Protests in Oregon, Washington, and New York drew hundreds of people to the streets as they chanted, "Count every vote."

In conjunction with similar "Count Every Vote" events across the state, a peaceful event in downtown Williamsport on Wednesday evening drew nearly 50 people who held signs saying, "Count Every Vote."

Early this morning, President Trump echoed the calls of his Michigan supporters and tweeted, "Stop the Count."

In a statement made Thursday, Governor Wolf condemned calls to halt the votes. "Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and no amount of intimidation will stop our dedicated election officials in our municipalities," Wolf said.

"As a country and a commonwealth, we must reject efforts to intimidate election workers and prevent votes from being counted. The planned attacks on our elections this morning are undemocratic and all elected officials must denounce them. Pennsylvania will be prepared to protect our election workers and our votes.”