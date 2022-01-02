Williamsport, Pa. -- Issues have been surfacing in the Williamsport Area School District over the public meeting attendance of school board members since their elections.

A "due process" hearing for Williamsport school director Star Poole, who originally was elected to the board in 2019, will be set in early January, with a public vote for removal set for January 4.

Former board president Lori Baer said her understanding was that Poole does live in the district, acknowledging her right for a due process hearing.

According to the Sun Gazette, Baer said there are procedures set in place for such a situations and that the vote would occur in a public meeting. "Due process" hearings are private; however, a vote to formally remove another board member is a public meeting.

"This is a similar process as student expulsions and employees [which are] due process hearings," Baer told NorthcentralPa.com.

She said the proceedings that are currently happening are "unusual." According to Baer, Poole opted not to resign. "It just does not happen often."

Baer said, "there are situations listed in school code that allow for board members to miss more than two meetings. I would be surprised if other districts have not had this happen," referencing school board member attendance in general.

Also she said that it is possible members may miss meetings for other acceptable reasons not otherwise known to the school board.

Poole was reached for comment, but did not respond by the time of publication.