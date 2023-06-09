Williamsport, Pa. — There was no formal vote by county commissioners Thursday on a $5 million secured loan to FamVest, a State College developer who intends to buy the former Lycoming Mall.

The closing on the property, which is scheduled to happen on June 16, may be pushed back if questions have not been answered to satisfy both the Commissioners and the community at large, some of whom showed up on Thursday ready for answers.

FamVest did not have a representative in attendance at Thursday's meeting, due to a death in the family, according to the commissioners.

Their absence was noted by community residents who are asking for more transparency in the company's plans to redevelop the property.

Intentions are to build a "mixed use" complex, including the potential for retail, restaurants, a health care facility, and/or housing, but the plans are not solidified.

Related reading: Plans continue for redevelopment of Lycoming Mall and Maynard Street

Muncy Township resident and former Township Supervisor Tom Schneck said he was hoping to see blueprints presented by FamVest, as well as representation by current Muncy Township supervisors, to get a clearer idea of what the developer planned to do and how they would communicate with the township.

Schneck said he's concerned about a public safety provision, what happens when all the construction jobs disappear after the project is complete, and what could happen with future tax assessments.

Pull Quote "I know of no one else that would take on the project." — John Brindger, Re/Max West Branch

John Brindger of Re/Max West Branch said he has worked with FamVest in the past and he applauds the project, he said.

FamVest has brought economic growth to the area already, with the construction of Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock. They've also purchased property on Maynard Street with intentions to develop that corridor.

"As a citizen and a taxpayer, what is my return on our county and state money going to be?" asked Williamsport resident Scott Miller.

"That's a good question," Commissioner Rick Mirabito said. A shrinking population means a larger tax burden on the people who stay in the county. And by taking no action on the mall, which is becoming a blighted property, that could invite drugs, gangs, and other undesirable activity.

But instead, the county, by investing in economic growth, is hoping to invite not only developers willing to invest substantially more, but also attract more people, he explained.

"What we're trying to do is kickstart economic development so that people will want to come here, will want to live here, and will buy houses. We'll spread the cost of living over more people. There's no guarantee, but the alternative is for us to sit back and literally do nothing."

Questions still linger over FamVest's intentions, and they'll hopefully be addressed at the next commissioner meeting on Thursday, June 15.

For one, FamVest purchased the Bush House Estate and, according to Charlie Bush, indicated they might use the property perhaps for a boutique hotel to compliment the mansion that was built in 1847.

According to Bush, who spoke at the meeting Thursday, FamVest is now planning to demolish "most of" the property, except for the house. That's different than what they originally said they planned, he said.

When the property sold in February of this year, the Bush House Estate wrote on Facebook, "Please be assured that the Bush House Estate is in no danger of demolition and the new owners intentions are to enhance the property and make it even more beautiful."

But Bush said at the meeting Thursday, "We sold the farm, thinking that it was going to be one thing and it turns out it may not be that at all, and it makes us kind of sick," he said.

Bush, among others at the meeting, are wishing for more transparency on the project. "Intention is not something you can lock down," he said.

Bush is the owner of Lycoming Crossings in Muncy Township, the shopping plaza that contains Target and Dicks, among many others.

Commissioner Tony Mussare said risk is inherent in any project. "Did you know exactly every store that was going to come in there when you decided to develop it?" he asked Bush.

While they had a plan, things did change, Bush acknowledged.

"You did your due diligence and yet, things still changed," Mussare said. That's why the loan is secured, he said. The county will be the first lien holder on the property should FamVest default.

What about housing?

Another concern from community members who attended the meeting was housing, and whether or not illegal immigrants would come to the area, particularly if there is subsidized housing via a federal program.

Adequate housing is an issue in Lycoming County, but at this time there is no indication that the county is facing a dramatic increase in illegal immigrants, Commissioner Scott Metzger told NorthcentralPa.com.

There are no current statistics available for Lycoming County on illegal immigrants, but no evidence that it's a problem in the county. "We haven't seen issues in law enforcement, or in the court system," he said.

"Normally there's 650-700 houses on the market in Lycoming County," Metzger said. "At one point it was down to 175."

Building housing that would be attractive to younger buyers is key to bringing more people to the area, Mirabito added.

Lori Butler of South Williamsport said she's against any housing. "I'd like to see something there that's dedicated to our youth," she said, listing ideas such as an indoor ice skating rink or gymnastics facility. "I have a lot of distrust," she added.

FamVest, in addition to the $5 million loan from the county, has secured another $5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The mall property, about 150 acres, has a $15 million price tag. It previously sold to Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y, for about $23 million in 2016 according to county records.

Commissioners hope the company will be prepared to address questions at the next meeting to satisfy the request for more transparency. "We won't be pressured into anything," Mirabito said. "If the closing has to be postponed, so be it."

The Commissioners next meeting is Thursday, June 15 at 10 a.m. in the Executive Plaza building, 330 Pine Street, Williamsport.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.