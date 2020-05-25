Danville -- Volunteers from Geisinger’s Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and emergency medicine teams recognized the hard work and dedication of EMS providers on May 21 at Geisinger Medical Center by offering free ambulance washes as crews transported patients to the hospital.

During National EMS Week, which runs from May 18 to 23, Geisinger typically honors EMS workers with peer-nominated awards, cookouts, and a night at PNC Field to see the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, but the spread of COVID-19 has postponed such gatherings. In lieu of those celebrations, Geisinger decided to honor EMS crews by cleaning their vehicles and offering a few small giveaways.

As the first line of care in emergency situations, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and pre-hospital providers selflessly serve their communities, often putting themselves at risk for the well-being of their patients. The unpredictable element of answering emergency calls poses dangers, and those risks have increased during the pandemic.

David Schoenwetter, D.O., director of the Division of EMS at Geisinger, said honoring EMS professionals is even more important during COVID-19 when normal celebrations have been delayed.

“The pandemic has impacted all aspects of healthcare,” Schoenwetter said. “The hospitals are considered the front line in the fight against COVID-19, but EMS is in front of that. They are the true expeditionary force, and their job has been made far more complicated. There’s no way to know if a patient is infected, and that increases their exposure risk. They are always deserving of this honor, but it’s especially important to recognize them now.”

In addition to Geisinger Medical Center, the ambulance washes were offered at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton; Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre; and Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.