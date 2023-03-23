Mansfield, Pa. — The shortage of volunteer Basic Life Support personnel in Tioga County has community leaders concerned, and brainstorming for solutions.

The area served by the Mansfield Ambulance Association was represented by its leaders at a gathering at the Mansfield Fire Hall Tuesday, March 21.

Ambulance association president Mark Hamilton and vice president Jim Welch led the presentation following a dinner provided by members of the association auxiliary.

Representatives from Mansfield borough, Putnam Township, Covington Township, Sullivan Township, Richmond Township, and Tioga Township attended to hear about what is needed in the face of dwindling volunteer participation. Roseville borough representatives could not attend due to a meeting conflict, but Welch said the association would "bring the presentation to them," at next month's borough council meeting.

Welch, Hamilton, and fire chief Kim Andrus and ambulance assistant chief and chaplain Bill Page discussed the reasons more people are needed to meet the needs of the area. With the impending disbanding of the Nelson Township ambulance crew as of April 1, the need will be greater than ever in an increasing problem county wide, according to Hamilton.

"It's not just Mansfield, it's the whole county," Hamilton, who also serves as a Tioga County Commissioner, said.

Last year, Mansfield handled 1,200 calls from all over its territory and beyond.

"Our request for assistance; we routinely go from Liberty to Lawrenceville and Farmington Township." Welch said. "Just this week we covered a call in Osceola because there was no one to go, and we do transfers, we recently did one to Pittsburgh," he added.

The night volunteers, who are on from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, are expected to "get up and handle the call," Welch said. "They are 100 percent our shining stars," he added.

Welch said the "witching hour" when it was the hardest to get anyone to respond to a call is between 5 and 7 a.m., a couple hours between when the night shift ends and the paid staff shift begins.

"The highest call times seem to be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the 4 p.m. hour" Andrus added.

Since Mansfield is only licensed for basic life support calls, they seek support from Wellsboro, Troy, or Williamsport specifically trained in advanced life support to be on the call with them.

Only three departments in Tioga County have paid Basic Life Support members, Mansfield, Wellsboro, and Sabinsville, Welch said. When a call gets missed it goes to the next closest department according to the mutual aid agreement between the departments.

This year, according to Andrus, there were 147 daytime and 100 evening calls that were responded to. Of those, 168 were basic life support and 79 advanced life support calls. For the ambulance to respond to a call for service, it must have a minimum of two responders. "The driver must be first aid and CPR certified and also take the required driver training course," Andrus said.

"An EMT must be in the back regardless of incident," Welch said, adding that the licensing requirements are issued by the state Department of Health.

"We're currently under a waiver from the state due to COVID, but that is due to sunset on April 2024," he said.

At that point, training requirements will increase for the driver from a 20-hour driver course back up to 100 hours. Hamilton said that time commitment is the "biggest deterrent" to getting volunteers, as the courses are held during the day during working hours, part-time on evenings and weekends.

Someone working full-time would have a hard time getting licensed, he added, though there are some alternatives such as online and night classes at Penn College.

"At MU we have done a six-week crash course for EMTs, but is six straight weeks Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., but we will be starting a part-time program as well,” Welch added.

"Money is not the problem, it's finding people who want to and are available to do it," Hamilton said.

A recruiting opportunity happening this summer will help with the need for more ambulance crew members, Mansfield Ambulance Association president Mark Hamilton said.

There will be a First Responder Day Camp, organized and run by the county 4-H club, for youth in grades 7-12 at the Mansfield Fire Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 10-14. Though there is a cost, scholarships will be available for those who cannot afford it.

Call Taylor Leach at 570-433-8942, or email tfl5458@psu.edu for more information.

Sullivan Township supervisors have sponsored two basic first aid and CPR classes in recent weeks and Welch hopes to see more like it in other townships served by the association.

“That’s been a great program and we are hoping that will grow; everyone should know how to do CPR,” Welch said.

The need for volunteers is increasing with the government’s push to have only paid, “professional” EMTs on ambulance crews.

Hamilton agreed, adding, “there is always going to be a place for volunteers. We still need that back-up.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.