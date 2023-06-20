Muncy, Pa. — A man knowingly violated a Protection from Abuse order by leaving and sending threatening messages to a woman, police in Muncy said.

David Morgan Buck of Muncy threatened to burn the accuser’s home to the ground on a voicemail sent at the end of May, according to the complaint. He called her racial slurs, derogatory names, and threatened her life several times, Corporal James Taylor claimed.

The 45-year-old Buck said, “Think I forgot about you or something? Heh, you’re done.” In another message he allegedly said, “I’ll burn your house to the ground. You’re scum.”

Buck sent similar messages in a series of texts sent between June 4-6, according to the affidavit. He allegedly acknowledged the PFA on May 16 in a message that stated: “u filed a fkn PFA against me.”

Buck is charged with third-degree felony witness intimidation, terroristic threats, and harassment. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail.

Buck was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and false imprisonment in February of this year. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail on March 9. That bail was revoked on June 15.

