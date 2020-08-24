Bloomsburg -- The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau is continuing their annual 500-piece Covered Bridge Puzzle series with a special 10th Anniversary edition featuring the iconic Twin Covered Bridges on Huntington Creek.

The Twin Bridges, officially called the East Paden and West Paden bridge, are located in Fishing Creek Township, east of Forks, off Winding Road and east of Pennsylvania Route 487. The bridges were constructed in 1884 by W.C. Pennington for $720 and were named after John Paden, who operated a nearby sawmill.

Twin Bridges County Park was created in 1963 when a new road, 1020, bypassed the structures. The original West Paden was washed away by flood waters in June 2006 and was reconstructed in 2008. The Twin Bridges are one of only two sets of Twin Bridges in the United States.

The winning image from this year’s annual covered bridge photo contest was selected to be featured for the anniversary puzzle. The winning photographer is Tony Berard from Conyngham. Tony taught mathematics at King’s College for forty years. During breaks from teaching, he experimented with travel photography. Upon his retirement in 2012, he had more time to pursue photography as a serious hobby, and he joined the Hazleton Camera Club. Tony and his wife enjoy visiting and photographing the historic covered bridges of Columbia and Montour counties.

The 2020 Twin Bridges 10th Anniversary puzzles will be arriving this fall and will be available at the Visitors Bureau Welcome Center, 121 Papermill Road in Bloomsburg. The Visitors Bureau is now taking pre-orders for the puzzles – cost is $15, tax included. Payment is not due at the time of pre-order; those who have pre-ordered will be contacted when the puzzles arrive to process payment and arrange method of pick-up. Once they’ve arrived, puzzles can be picked up in person at the Welcome Center during business hours.

Puzzles can also be shipped anywhere in the United States for an additional shipping charge. Individuals interested in getting on the list to purchase one or more of the 2020 anniversary puzzles may call the Columbia-Montour Welcome Center at (570) 784-8279.

Current Welcome Center hours are Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. A limited quantity of puzzles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis; pre-orders are highly recommended. Each puzzle in the Covered Bridge Puzzle series is a collector’s item and sold-out editions are not re-produced.

Two dollars from each puzzle sale will be made by the Visitors Bureau to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association for the continued preservation of the area’s historic bridges.

The Columbia County Covered Bridge Association restores, preserves, and advocates for the covered bridges of Columbia County for historical and recreational purposes. Their purpose is simple: they recognize the historic importance of the covered bridges as a public treasure to be available to and enjoyed by the public and the important part they play in tourism. This non-profit association protects all of our covered bridges not only for today, but also for future generations.

Shane Kiefer, Director of Marketing for the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, said, “For the last nine years, the Visitors Bureau has made a donation from the puzzle sales to the Covered Bridge Society. We hope that by continuing this tradition for another year, we are helping to preserve and restore these bridges for everyone in Columbia and Montour Counties to enjoy and cherish, as well as the many thousands of people from around the world who visit them each year.”