Williamsport, Pa. — A hospital visitor was arrested after staff called police on him for allegedly smoking marijuana in a patient's room.

Michael Laquay Smith, 44, wrestled with officers and called them racists as he was tried to flee the fifth floor of UPMC Williamsport, 700 High Street, on June 15, police say.

According to Lt. Todd Weltmer of the UPMC police department:

Officers were summoned to the fifth floor for reports that someone in a patient's room was smoking pot. As Weltmer reached the nurse's station, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a few rooms away. Weltmer and UPMC Security Officer Lynn Englert walked into Room 594, where they found Smith and his mother.

Smith denied smoking pot recently, though it was obvious to police he was lying, Weltmer said. Smith turned over a blunt he had in a cigarette pack, but when asked for his identification, he said he wasn't carrying any.

Weltmer told Smith he was going to be detained until they could confirm his identification, but Smith turned quickly and tried to leave. Officers grabbed his arms and tried to pull him back, but Smith fought until he was taken to the ground.

While he was fighting police, Smith pleaded with witnesses to take video of the incident, called the officers racist, and also mentioned George Floyd, who died in police custody in 2020.

A records check showed Smith lied about his identity, but another officer recognized Smith and provided Weltmer with his correct information. Smith had an arrest warrant in Lycoming County for drug manufacturing and distribution, so members of the U.S. Marshalls came to the hospital and took Smith into custody.

Smith was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.