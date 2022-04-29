Lock Haven, Pa. —It wasn’t exactly candy from a baby, but when a Lock Haven man entered a dugout during a tee ball game authorities said he took a player’s hat that had to eventually be returned.

The Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said that wasn’t all Wesley Cleon Snyder, 39, of Renovo was accused of during the game in Lock Haven. According to the release, Sndyer smoked cigarettes, entered a dugout while bleeding, and attempted to purchase a large quantity of food from the concession stand without purchasing it all while a game was being played.

After multiple requests were made to Snyder and an unidentified woman to stop smoking, league officials said they would contact the police. This allegedly prompted Snyder to leave the area.

The Clinton County Adult Probation Department attempted to locate Snyder at his address and discovered his front door had been kick in. According to the release, Snyder was located the next morning.

Authorities said they discovered a large bag of powdered substances that appeared to be narcotics at the residence they found Snyder, who was taken into custody on a probation violation and incarcerated at the Clinton County Correctional Facility.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said additional charges are expected to be filed against Snyder.

