South Williamsport, Pa. — A search of a vehicle on State Route 15 in South Williamsport allegedly turned up a 9 mm handgun with 16 rounds and one in the chamber, along with an ounce of marijuana.

The driver, a front seat passenger, and one-year-old in the backseat were seen inside the vehicle that was stopped by state police for speeding and following too closely on June 30. Deaaron Shemar Christian, 25, of Madison Heights, VA was identified as the driver.

Trooper Howard Young said Christian admitted to owning the firearm and marijuana after he was read his Miranda Rights. Christian told troopers he did not possess a medical marijuana card or have a license to carry a firearm, Young wrote.

Christian was charged with third-degree felony firearms not to be carried without a license, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Christian is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 bail, according to a public court summary.

Docket sheet

