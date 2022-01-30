Sunbury, Pa. —A woman’s face was covered in blood and her front teeth were broken and pushed back into her mouth after a man allegedly struck her with a closed fist.

Sunbury Police said they spoke with the woman on Jan. 24 after she was able to report the assault. According to the report, Earnest Cornelious Hart, 27, of Sunbury admitted to striking the woman in the face.

Earnest allegedly got into an argument with the woman, who was struck as she attempted to retrieve items from an apartment near the 200 block of S Fourth Street in Sunbury.

Hart was arraigned and held on $10,000 monetary bail after he was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree simple assault, and harassment. Hart is being held at the Northumberland County Jail as he awaits a Feb. 8 preliminary hearing.

