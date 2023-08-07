Williamsport, Pa. — A victim’s ability to overcome the fear of testifying about multiple sexual assaults inflicted on her helped secure a guilty verdict on six felony counts.

The juvenile, who recorded one assault that was played for the jury and courtroom, described the multiple attacks during a one-day trial last week.

Her determination on the stand helped convict Brandon Michael Hoffman, 23, who was found guilty of four counts of aggravated indecent assault that included without consent, forcible compulsion, and complainant less than 13. He was also found guilty of corruption of minors and indecent assault.

“It was a great investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and Trooper (Matthew) Miller in particular,” Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said. “We commend the child victim for her courage in coming forward and hope that other victims of such crimes would be inspired by her example.”

An interview between Hoffman and Miller was played for the courtroom during Friday's trial. Miller confronted Hoffman with the video made by the victim.

"If she secretly recorded something, then I don't know," Hoffman said to Miller, who asked if that would change his story.

The video shows Hoffman's hand down the victim's unbuttoned pants. It was played four times for the courtroom. It was also played at half speed and broken down frame-by-frame. The victim could be heard telling Hoffman to let her go in the recording.

"I don't know what I did," Hoffman said to Miller.

Hoffman will be sentenced in November of this year. After the verdict was read, Wade requested Hoffman’s bail be revoked. Hoffman was released in 2021 on $95,000 unsecured bail.

Wade noted Hoffman’s mandatory sentence of 10 years on just one of the charges, as well as threats he made toward state police officers, as reasons to pull his bail. Miller testified that Hoffman asked about Eric Frein when being transported to the Lycoming County Prison after being charged in 2021.

Frein killed a state police trooper and seriously injured another during an ambush style attack in 2014. Frein avoided apprehension for 48 days before being caught at an abandoned airport. Frein was later sentenced to death.

Hoffman told troopers he could survive on small animals in the woods longer than Frein. Hoffman also claimed law enforcement would never catch him, according to Miller’s testimony.

Judge Ryan Tira revoked Hoffman’s bail shortly after the testimony and statements from Wade.

“Definitely pleased with the outcome,” Wade added.

