Williamsport, Pa. — Staff at the Family Promise Shelter provided video to Williamsport Police that allegedly showed a 29-year-old man sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy.

After viewing the recording, Williamsport Police said Leo Johnny Ortega of Williamsport was charged with several felonies and jailed in Lycoming County Prison. According to a release from authorities, Ortega was taken into custody on April 6 at 7:30 a.m. near the 600 block of Hepburn Street.

“Upon review of the video, Ortega was observed engaging in inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with an eight-year-old male juvenile,” the release from authorities stated.

Ortega was charged with two first-degree felonies in involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and unlawful contact with a minor along with two third-degree felonies in indecent assault and corruption of minors. Ortega was arraigned before Judge Gary Whiteman and given $100,000 bond.

Ortega will remain at the Lycoming County Prison until an April 14 preliminary hearing with Whiteman.

