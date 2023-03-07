Loyalsock, Pa. — A woman who came to the emergency room last month warned a security guard that the man coming in behind her was her rapist, according to police.

Security contacted state police after the woman walked into UPMC Williamsport on Feb. 22 around 8:30 a.m., followed by 49-year-old Kenneth Lyles of Philadelphia.

After separating the woman from Lyles and notifying police, Trooper Josiah Reiner arrived on scene and spoke with the accuser while Lyles waited in the lobby.

Reiner learned Lyles had argued with the woman a day earlier after police came to her house to question her about an unrelated theft.

“Lyles confronted her about the officer multiple times, asking why she gave him her phone number and telling her she just wanted to ‘f**k’ him,” Reiner said.

As the argument continued throughout the night and into the early morning hours of the next day, Lyles eventually locked the woman inside a bedroom at the home. Ripping her clothes off and choking her, Lyles struggled with the accuser before anally raping her and striking her in the face several times, Reiner said.

When the woman told Lyles she was going to tell the cops "everything," he threatened to kill her, burn her house, and kill her family, she told Reiner.

Injured from the alleged assault, the woman convinced Lyles to take her to the hospital the following morning, saying her bottom hurt and she wasn’t feeling well, according to the affidavit.

As Lyles was leaving the hospital, Reiner said he wanted to speak with him about an incident that happened the night before.

“Lyles then stated he never hurt [accuser] and he would never hurt her,” Reiner said. “I told Lyles nothing had been said about [accuser] and that I had only told him I wanted to talk about an incident which happened the night before.”

Reiner then transported Lyles to the PSP Barracks in Montoursville. During his interview with troopers, Lyles claimed to have video of the accuser threatening to claim he raped her and get him locked up, according to investigators. Lyles said the woman was the “main aggressor in their relationship” as he spoke with Reiner.

A review of the video showed Lyles denying he struck the woman, who told him “I want you to get out” several times in the recording, police said.

“Lyles claimed [accuser] was threatening to tell the cops he had raped her so that he would leave her and go back to Philadelphia,” Reiner said.

Lyles is being charged with first-degree felony rape by forcible compulsion, indecent deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, sexual assault, strangulation, and terroristic threats. Court records show Lyles could not post $100,000 monetary bond ordered by Judge Gary Whiteman. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison.

