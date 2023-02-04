Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of facilitating a deal for crack with undercover police officers was found guilty in Lycoming County Court this week by a jury.

Video surveillance of Jackie Drummond delivering narcotics was played for the 12-person jury Tuesday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Following the presentations, two undercover detectives testified to receiving crack from the 54-year-old Drummond and Mindy Berger.

Equipped with an electronic surveillance device, undercover detectives met with Berger on June 22, 2020 at the Michael Ross Projects in Williamsport. Berger, who pled guilty to possession with intent in 2021, directed detectives to the 600 block of Cemetery Street where Drummond entered the vehicle.

After being handed $200 prerecorded money, Drummond left the vehicle and walked west. A short time later he signaled to Berger to join him before the two went into a home.

Detectives waited a short time before the pair emerged from the home and returned to the car. Once inside, Berger provided the detectives with approximately 1.73 grams of crack, according to their testimony.

Prosecuting attorney, Kirsten Gardner, also presented the controlled substance to the jury. After just 15 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned with a guilty verdict.

