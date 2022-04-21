I-81CRASH_Update_JHovenstine_2022.jpg

The crash occurred on I-81 near Lavelle, Pa. in white-out conditions from a snow squall. 

 John Hovenstine, via Ho Bott News

Foster Township, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police reported six fatalities and 26 injured from the chain-reaction crash on I-81 resulting from a snow squall near Lavelle on March 28.

According to PSP, the Schuylkill County Coroner's office was able to identify the six victims and notify their next of kin using DNA.

The victims are:

Terri Stull, 56, Lexington, Mass.

Douglas Teeter, 57, Lexington, Mass.

Rita Matos, 40, Carlisle, Pa.

Edward Ramos, 43, Carlisle, Pa.

William Douglas 69, Pine Grove, WV

Domingo Diaz, 66, Brooklyn, NY

According to PSP, the roadway was closed from the time of the crash on Monday, March 28 through Wednesday of that week while crews worked to clear the debris and fix the road surface.

A total of 80 vehicles were involved, according to a PSP release, of which 39 were commercial and 41 passenger.

Related reading: Police confirm fatalities in multi-car crash on Interstate 81

PSP Forensic Services, Cars Unit, and MCSAP units assisted in the investigation, according to PSP.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!