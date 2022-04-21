Foster Township, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania State Police reported six fatalities and 26 injured from the chain-reaction crash on I-81 resulting from a snow squall near Lavelle on March 28.

According to PSP, the Schuylkill County Coroner's office was able to identify the six victims and notify their next of kin using DNA.

The victims are:

Terri Stull, 56, Lexington, Mass.

Douglas Teeter, 57, Lexington, Mass.

Rita Matos, 40, Carlisle, Pa.

Edward Ramos, 43, Carlisle, Pa.

William Douglas 69, Pine Grove, WV

Domingo Diaz, 66, Brooklyn, NY

According to PSP, the roadway was closed from the time of the crash on Monday, March 28 through Wednesday of that week while crews worked to clear the debris and fix the road surface.

A total of 80 vehicles were involved, according to a PSP release, of which 39 were commercial and 41 passenger.

PSP Forensic Services, Cars Unit, and MCSAP units assisted in the investigation, according to PSP.

