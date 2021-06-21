Williamsport, Pa. – The two individuals involved in a fatal motorcycle accident on Interstate 180 yesterday near Montoursville have been identified.

Yesterday, the Lycoming County Coroners Office, along with Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Montoursville Fire Department personnel were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-180, just east of the Fairfield Rd. Exit

A motorcycle traveling west struck a deer, resulting in both of the riders being thrown from the motorcycle. The couple were declared deceased at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma at 8:05 p.m., according to a release from the Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Ralph Strieby, and the passenger was his wife Susan Strieby, of Williamsport, according to Kiessling. Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.