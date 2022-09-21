Centre Hall, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner's office identified the three individuals who died in a silo at a farm on lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township.

Three Amish family members, Andrew Beller, 47, and his two sons, ages 14 and 19, were pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Jason Brooks and deputies Domer Smeltzer and Brian Burns.

"All three died as a result of asphyxiation due to silo gasses," Brooks wrote in a news release. "The manner of death is accidental."

State police and emergency crews arrived on the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at 2926 lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, according to earlier reports by PAHomePage.com.

Events leading up to their deaths is still under investigation.

Just six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed while operating a manure spreader at the farm, the Centre County Coroner reported. The boy died when he was pinned between two of the spreader’s steel wheels. The death in that case was also ruled accidental.

Centre Hall Fire Company, Miles Township Fire Company, Alpha Fire Company, Penns Valley EMS, and Medic 24 assisted the Coroner's Office on the scene on Wednesday.

