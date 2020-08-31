Kelly Township, Pa. -- The early-hours crash that killed two and sent three to local hospitals closed Rt. 15 in Union County for hours Sunday morning.

Police say Matthew D. Jodon, 32, of Northumberland, was driving northbound in the southbound lane in his 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt when he hit the oncoming 1993 Subaru Legacy head-on. The crash occured at 2:39 a.m.

Also killed in that crash was a front-seat passenger in the Subaru, 19-year-old Joseph M. Rodriguez of Middleburg. Rodriguez was a recent graduate of Midd-West High School, according to a report by the Daily Item.

The driver of the Subaru and three additional passengers, between the ages of 18 and 16, were taken to area hospitals. One of those passengers, Quamar Yasin-Bradley, 18, of Milton, is reported to have serious injuries.

A third vehicle in the crash, a 2008 Mercury Mariner, was driven by 46-year-old Naja Moore of Hughesville. After striking the Subaru, Jodon's vehicle struck Moore, who was traveling with three minor children. None were injured.

According to the Daily Item report, Rodriguez was football player and wrestler at Midd-West High School. Principal Thor Edmiston commented that he was well-liked and made an impact. An extra counselor will be at the school Monday to help students who are grieving.

Rodriguez had a twin brother, Josh, who survives.

PennDOT reported that Rt. 15 was closed for seven hours following the crash. White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department and Milton Volunteer Fire Department assisted with the response.